Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 1.7 %

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

