Barclays Analysts Give TMX Group (TSE:X) a C$30.00 Price Target

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$30.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on X. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$138.89.
TMX Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.87. 140,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,624. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Further Reading
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.