Barclays Analysts Give TMX Group (TSE:X) a C$30.00 Price Target

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$30.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on X. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$138.89.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.87. 140,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,624. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.06. TMX Group had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of C$299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$291.53 million. Research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

