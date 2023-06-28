Barton Investment Management Sells 36,659 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barton Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 17.7% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of Shopify worth $100,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,756,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,752,377. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

