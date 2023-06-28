Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Up to $24.64

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $25.48. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 187,035 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $847.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

