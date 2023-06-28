Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBN remained flat at $22.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23. Benchmark Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

