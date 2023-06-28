Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMBN remained flat at $22.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23. Benchmark Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free research report on Benchmark Bankshares from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Bankshares
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.