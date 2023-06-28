Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

