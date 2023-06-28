Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Down 0.9%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €47.95 ($52.12) and last traded at €48.30 ($52.50). Approximately 1,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.75 ($52.99).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $486.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is €49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.63.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

