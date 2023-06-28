Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 2,833.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Binovi Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of Binovi Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
Binovi Technologies Company Profile
