Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 2,833.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Binovi Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Binovi Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Get Binovi Technologies alerts:

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Binovi Technologies Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.