BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.30. 7,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 4,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.

