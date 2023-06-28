Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.53. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$3.10 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.14.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.10 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4099617 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

BDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Stories

