BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.23

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.32. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 65,788 shares.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.