BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.23

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.32. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 65,788 shares.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

