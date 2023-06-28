BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.93

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.23. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 105,121 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

