BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.93

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.23. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 105,121 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
