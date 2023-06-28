Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
BXSL stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker purchased 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,023.60. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Read More
