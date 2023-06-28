Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

BXSL stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker purchased 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,023.60. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.