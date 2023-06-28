Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 26,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,456,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Stock Down 1.5 %

BLNK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 2,119,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,182. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.72.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 145.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,077,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

