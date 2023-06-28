Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$4.09. The firm had revenue of C$130.53 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

