Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $86.20. 47,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 283,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

