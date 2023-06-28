Braintrust (BTRST) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $38.71 million and approximately $484,472.21 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

