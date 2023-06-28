Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.69

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 468476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

