BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 5.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 999,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,467,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,476 shares of company stock worth $3,777,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.