BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BRSP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,488. The company has a market capitalization of $877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth $16,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 814,650 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.