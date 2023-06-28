Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) PT at C$10.98

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$12.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.24). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3610301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

