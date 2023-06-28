Brokers Offer Predictions for Haemonetics Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of HAE opened at $83.68 on Monday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

