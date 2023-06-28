Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a growth of 1,160.2% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bruush Oral Care

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 186,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. The company offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

See Also

