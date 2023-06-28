BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.43

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.43 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 125.55 ($1.60). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 127.65 ($1.62), with a volume of 18,361,975 shares.

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.49. The company has a market capitalization of £12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

Insider Activity at BT Group – CLASS A

In related news, insider Sara Weller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,281.63). 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

