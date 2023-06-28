Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.533 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BURBY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.97) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.62) to GBX 2,500 ($31.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.43) to GBX 2,250 ($28.61) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.37) to GBX 2,450 ($31.15) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

