Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

