Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.62. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 150,401 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 100,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.