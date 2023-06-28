CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CalAmp Stock Performance
Shares of CAMP opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.42.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
