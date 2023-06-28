Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.13% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYLD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,651 shares. The stock has a market cap of $738.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.