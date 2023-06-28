Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

CCO stock traded up C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.67. 351,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,112. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$26.32 and a 52-week high of C$43.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$687.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.0297572 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.