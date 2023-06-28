Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$105.88 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$88.70 and a twelve month high of C$112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

