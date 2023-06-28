Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 21.9 %

CBDS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 97,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

