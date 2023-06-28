Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 21.9 %
CBDS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 97,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Cannabis Sativa
