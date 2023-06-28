Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target to $5.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Rezolute stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rezolute by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rezolute by 65.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

