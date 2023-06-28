Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target to $5.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Rezolute Trading Down 4.1 %
Rezolute stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rezolute by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rezolute by 65.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
