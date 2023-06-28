Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 1,540.0% in June

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,540.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 71,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,678. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.5487 dividend. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

