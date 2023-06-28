Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 857.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

