Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX stock opened at C$42.97 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$40.06 and a one year high of C$51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 4.5078864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital Power Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.10.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.