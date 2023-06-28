CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 596.8% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ACNDF remained flat at C$0.83 on Wednesday. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,210. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82.

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

