Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 270,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of RealReal worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RealReal by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in RealReal by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REAL opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

