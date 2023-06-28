Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 483,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises about 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

SMFG stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

