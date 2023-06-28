Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $156.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

