Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $3.47 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.85. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

