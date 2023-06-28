Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $5.11 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. Toyota Motor accounts for about 1.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

