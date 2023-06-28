Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 27,490 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,490 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 3,740.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,002,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet downgraded shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.