Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,220 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 108,896 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.1 %

STM opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.