Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.93

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.93 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 83.76 ($1.06). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.12), with a volume of 1,455,238 shares trading hands.

Card Factory Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £308.94 million, a P/E ratio of 685.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Insider Activity at Card Factory

In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer purchased 8,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £7,503.86 ($9,540.83). 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.