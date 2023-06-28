CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.
Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 70,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,593. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
