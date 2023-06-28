Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

