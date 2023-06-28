Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 582,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

