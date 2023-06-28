Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 907,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

