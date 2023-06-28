Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 7,185.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

